Así lo confirmaron las hermanas Kardashians. Keeping Up with the Kardashians llega a su final.
De manera sorpresiva de y después de 20 temporadas, Keeping Up With the Kardashians llegará a su fin, así lo anunciaron Kim y Khloe Kardashian.
Según anunciaron, la última temporada se emitirá a principios de 2021 por E!
"Con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de Keeping Up with the Kardashians", fueron parte de las palabras con las que Kim anunció la noticia.
En el comunicado, la socialité también agradeció a sus seguidores.
"Estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me han observado y apoyado a mí y a mi familia durante estos últimos 14 años increíbles.", manifestó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Khloe también se despidió del programa por medio de sus redes sociales.
Los fanáticas del programa se han mostrado afectados por medio de sus redes.
