Ya están abiertas las inscripciones para los Sony World Photography Awards

Delivery drivers on the streets of Vietnam's Hanoi, use their amazing balance skills to deliver large amounts of goods to shops and vendors across the city. From footballs, to flowers to pet fish and ice, the drivers pile their mopeds high with unweildy and unlikely items. The new legislation, planning to ban motorbikes from the city by 2030 to reduce congestion, puts their jobs at risk. The country’s rapid economic expansion has lead to an increased use of vans for commercial deliveries which has also reduced the need for motorbike deliveries. With these changes in mind, the age-old art of riding an overloaded moped might be soon coming to an end. To capture this fast disappearing distinctive sight from the city, Jon Enoch spent a week in Hanoi, chasing down riders and convincing them to pose for the camera. . . . © Jon Enoch, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional competition, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards . . . #swpa #sonyworldphotographyawards