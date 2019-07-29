Exparticipante del 'Desafío' hizo el oso por no saber usar un tapabocas

View this post on Instagram

EPIC NEW #BANGENERGY FLAVOR 😍 . 👅YOU have MY word that this will be the most EPIC BANG ENERGY 🚀LAUNCH🚀EVER! . 🚀🚀NEW FLAVOR LAUNCH🚀🚀 . 😍#StayWokeeyesbecause Bang is NO JOKE! 😎😎 . 👉We are getting ready to drop an ALL NEW Mystery Bang Flavor! ❗️🎉 . BUT THIS AIN’T JUST ANY FLAVOR! . 👉You know what that means Bangsters. It’s time to celebrate with another #BangEnergyContest💥❗️ . 👉So Bangsters, how would YOU like to be the FIRST IN THE WORLD to get a #FREE case of the new MYSTERY BANG ENERGY FLAVOR!? Just Head on over to @BangEnergy to participate in their multiple contests! . Follow the inventor of BANG: @BangEnergy.CEO😎 . #EnergyDrink #Energy #Giveaway #Mysteryflavor #Dope #Exclusive #Shots #Creatine #Caffeine #PreWorkout #Carbonated #PostWorkout #Contest #Business #New