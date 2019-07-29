Exparticipante del 'Desafío' hizo el oso por no saber usar un tapabocas
"Ahora es amiga del señor de City TV", dijeron varios. Exparticipante del Desafío hizo el oso por no saber usar un tapabocas.
Parece que el hombre de hace unos años no ha sido el único.
Si usted es seguidor del reality de Caracol de seguro recordará a Paola Usme.
Ella hizo parte del equipo de los Antioqueños en 2016.
Y aunque no se convirtió en la ganadora, lo cierto es que cautivó a varios con su belleza y talento.
No obstante, ahora es motivo de burlas debido a un video que ella misma subió a sus redes sociales.
Al parecer se trata de un comercial de una bebida energética.
Y en este Paola es la encargada de crear la fórmula secreta de esta bebida.
Sin embargo, muchos se fijaron en un error que cometió: se puso mal el tapabocas que debía usar para el comercial.
A continuación las imágenes que han generado burlas:
Exparticipante del Desafío hizo el oso
View this post on Instagram
EPIC NEW #BANGENERGY FLAVOR 😍 . 👅YOU have MY word that this will be the most EPIC BANG ENERGY 🚀LAUNCH🚀EVER! . 🚀🚀NEW FLAVOR LAUNCH🚀🚀 . 😍#StayWokeeyesbecause Bang is NO JOKE! 😎😎 . 👉We are getting ready to drop an ALL NEW Mystery Bang Flavor! ❗️🎉 . BUT THIS AIN’T JUST ANY FLAVOR! . 👉You know what that means Bangsters. It’s time to celebrate with another #BangEnergyContest💥❗️ . 👉So Bangsters, how would YOU like to be the FIRST IN THE WORLD to get a #FREE case of the new MYSTERY BANG ENERGY FLAVOR!? Just Head on over to @BangEnergy to participate in their multiple contests! . Follow the inventor of BANG: @BangEnergy.CEO😎 . #EnergyDrink #Energy #Giveaway #Mysteryflavor #Dope #Exclusive #Shots #Creatine #Caffeine #PreWorkout #Carbonated #PostWorkout #Contest #Business #New
Las imágenes tuvieron comentarios como los siguientes:
“Es muy chistoso pero te sigues viendo mega espectacular”, “Qué ridículo el que hizo”, “Te pusiste el tapabocas al revés JAJA”, “Qué pena”, “Por eso hay que leer el manual de instrucciones”.
