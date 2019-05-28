Hija de Carlos Vives vuelve a desafiar la censura en Instagram con foto mostrando sus pechos
¡Y vuelve a hacerlo! Hija de Carlos Vives vuelve a desafiar la censura en Instagram con foto mostrando sus pechos.
En esta ocasión subió la temperatura en redes con una foto en la que se le puede ver con una blusa completamente transparente en la que se le pueden ver sus pechos.
Por supuesto, la imagen ha generado toda clase de comentarios.
Junto a la foto publicó un extenso mensaje respecto a que luego de estar varios días alejada, ha regresado y con varios proyectos para contarles a sus seguidores.
Hija de Carlos Vives vuelve a desafiar la censura
View this post on Instagram
hey beauties! i know im still technically on ghost mode.. but bloods starting to pump through this all again and it feels nice to be excited about all i wanna share. so hi, hello, my name is lucy🤘🏽go get to know some real shit about me online @thisbitchmagazine ‘s website• interview is up! im also here to briefly announce that after much deliberation and hibernation, our podcast premiers this summer. ive been absent for several months for a snowball effect of reasons.. but there’s too much going on in the world to be silent, there’s a lot of beautiful and impactful work to do, things to learn and brain scramble to share with you all. y’all been around through my ups, downs and back arounds. im grateful n fucking excited to be back and smashing your lives with my angry feminist bullshit. hang in there y’all, there must remain unity in political times of chaos. im in colombia, thinking about the year we’ve had in the US and feeling some type of way. but it is, regardless the beginning of a lot.. @joellegrace @serena.ish @styleprovoking
Lucy ha sido motivo de halagos, pero al mismo tiempo de críticas por sus diferentes publicaciones.
Por ejemplo, muchos la han tildado de anoréxica.
Un hecho que hizo que la hija del cantante explotara en redes.
"Edúquense. La anorexia es una condición seria, no es un chiste ni para insultar, ni comentar sobre la apariencia de alguien".
Y no terminó allí. "Todos los cuerpos son distintos, desde pequeña soy flaca y gracias a Dios saludable. No venga a mi cuenta a tildarme con enfermedades".
En la actualidad la hija del cantante colombiano se encuentra viviendo en Estados Unidos.
MÁS NOTICIAS DEL ENTRETENIMIENTO AQUÍ
También le puede interesar