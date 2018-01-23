'La forma del agua' lidera con 13 nominaciones los premios Oscar

Este martes la Academia de Hollywood anunció los nominados a la edición número 90 de los premios Óscar, que como cada año se entregarán en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018 estarán en la ceremonia del 4 de marzo.

La máxima nominada fue la última cinta del tapatío Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, con 13 candidaturas, entre ellas Mejor película y Mejor dirección.

Tras la cinta de Del Toro se sitúan Dunkerque y Blade Runner 2049 con ocho nominaciones, Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi y El hilo invisible, con siete.

Tres anuncios en las afueras, la gran favorita junto a La forma del agua, se ha tenido que conformar con seis nominaciones, las mismas que El instante más oscuro.

Los candidatos a los galardones más importantes de la industria del cine optarán a llevarse alguna de las 24 categorías en la gala dirigida por Jimmy Kimmel que se celebrará el 4 de marzo.

La temporada de premios ha sido marcada por el protagonismo de las mujeres que han aprovechado el escenario para protestar en contra de los abusos sexuales en Hollywood.

Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Mejor Película

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Actor Principal

Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz Principal

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Meryl Streep, The Post

Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mother

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Mejor Director

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Cinematografía

Balde Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

The Shape of Water

Mudbound

Mejor documental

Mejor Película Extranjera

Mejor documental corto

Mejor Canción Original

Mighty River, de Mudbound

Stand up for something, Marshall

This is me, The Greatest Showma

Remember Me, Coco

Guión Original

The Big Sick

The Shape of Water

Get Out

Lady Bird

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guión Adaptado

Call me by your name

Molly's Game

The Disaster Artist

Mudbound

Logan

Diseño de Producción

La Bella y la Bestia

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

Shape of Water

Mejor Película Animada

Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Baby Driver



Blade Runner 2040



Dunkirk



The Shape of Water



Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor Banda Sonora

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedia

Fantom Thread

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Corto de Acción

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven o'clock

Wate Wote/All of US

My nephew Emmett

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Phantom Thread

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver



Blade Runner 2040



Dunkirk



The Shape of Water



Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor edición

Baby Driver

The Shape or Water

I, Tonya

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri

Maquillaje y peinado

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Mejores efectos visuales