Ella es la barranquillera que protagonizará el próximo video de Romeo Santos

I just feel so GRATEFUL for this moment!! Thank you @romeosantos for picking me as one of the challenge winners! & Thank you @cristalreal @valdiriandreo for being such a great vibe on set!💕💃🏻 #bellaysensual #bellaysensualchallenge #bellaysensualchallengewinners #winnerscircle #blessed

A post shared by DahianaElizabeth (@_dahianaelizabeth) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT