Actriz porno comparte fotos de su recuperación tras grave accidente

This one goes out to all the people who are having a hard time, believe in yourself! I was the victim of a reckless driver, came out of nowhere slamming me into a rock… please everyone drive safe🙏 I have kept a lot of the details of my accident to myself, it was hard for me to accept at the time, that it might be the end. And if it was I wanted people to remember me as I was…On the left is me today, the right a year and a half ago… That was taken as I started to get better actually. It is possible to live without food or water for 6 months & even longer, they cut a hole in your hip, feeding in a tube. It led straight to my lower intestine, all water & food were pushed through there. My stomach, duodenum & intestines were all ripped away from each other. With no luck or hope of sewing me back together, each organ was sewn up separated while holes were cut from 6 different directions, feeding tubes into each organ replacing its functions. If that wasn't enough I had titanium rods and screws now holding together the L1-L3 of my spine. The broken back was the least severe, as for the other injuries, it was up to my own body's ability to repair. Which I found out had an 8% chance of doing so…I lived for almost 9 months with the tubes protruding from all angles. I've never experienced something so terrifying as a group of defeated looking doctors coming into the room & telling me there's nothing more they can do, to prepare for the worst. I'm still here because we never gave up, you can't spell impossible without Im Possible! 💛 #SaiyanPride

A post shared by Madison Ivy's ONLY Official IG (@420madisonivy) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT