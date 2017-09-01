Actriz porno comparte fotos de su recuperación tras grave accidente

La estrella porno alemana Madison Ivy, cuyo nombre real es Clorisa Briggs, se comunicó con sus seguidores a través de su cuenta de Instagram para compartir fotografías de su recuperación. En el 2015, Ivy sufrió un aparatoso accidente cuando un conductor la atropelló y la mandó contra una roca.
This one goes out to all the people who are having a hard time, believe in yourself! I was the victim of a reckless driver, came out of nowhere slamming me into a rock… please everyone drive safe🙏 I have kept a lot of the details of my accident to myself, it was hard for me to accept at the time, that it might be the end. And if it was I wanted people to remember me as I was…On the left is me today, the right a year and a half ago… That was taken as I started to get better actually. It is possible to live without food or water for 6 months & even longer, they cut a hole in your hip, feeding in a tube. It led straight to my lower intestine, all water & food were pushed through there. My stomach, duodenum & intestines were all ripped away from each other. With no luck or hope of sewing me back together, each organ was sewn up separated while holes were cut from 6 different directions, feeding tubes into each organ replacing its functions. If that wasn't enough I had titanium rods and screws now holding together the L1-L3 of my spine. The broken back was the least severe, as for the other injuries, it was up to my own body's ability to repair. Which I found out had an 8% chance of doing so…I lived for almost 9 months with the tubes protruding from all angles. I've never experienced something so terrifying as a group of defeated looking doctors coming into the room & telling me there's nothing more they can do, to prepare for the worst. I'm still here because we never gave up, you can't spell impossible without Im Possible! 💛 #SaiyanPride
"Esto va para todas las personas que están teniendo un mal momento, ¡crean en ustedes! (…) La de la izquierda soy yo ahora; la de la derecha, yo hace un año y medio. Esta foto (izq.) fue tomada cuando empecé a mejorar actualmente", escribió la modelo en parte de su publicación.
En cuanto a sus procedimientos médicos contó que se alimentaba a través de un tubo que llevaba el agua y la comida directamente a su intestino. Por esta razón, el estómago, el duodeno y la otra parte del intestino se desarticularon y tuvieron que coserlos de nuevo. "Tubos de alimentación en cada órgano que sustituyen sus funciones", dijo.
Para sanar las lesiones en la columna le pusieron placas de titanio "Viví por casi nueve meses con tubos saliendo por todos los ángulos. (…) Nunca antes había experimentado algo tan horrible como ver al grupo de médicos derrotados que entraba a mi habitación diciéndome que no podían hacer nada más y que me preparara para lo peor", añadió Ivy.
Barely a year and a half ago the photo on the Left was me… the photo on the Right is me today… Broken back fused together, I was 46 pounds & still needing multiple surgeries, wasn't allowed to eat or drink for 6 months…. It took everything I had to make it… But sometimes the most painful stories, have a happy ending. Blessed just to be here 🙏 Appreciate everything, believe in yourself. This is the first time I've ever posted a pic of how bad it really got.