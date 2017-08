La historia real de Annabelle, la muñeca diabólica

Annabelle is now the scariest movie I've ever seen. It has gore, suspense, surprise, and disturb. Beautifully done. Scary movies need more recognition. It's one of the best movies I've also seen. They did an amazing job connecting the other movies together and developing the story as well as the characters. 15/10. Would recommend. Deserves best picture. It's hard to make a good scary movie. Academy award worthy. . . . . #annabellecreation #annabelle #scary #horror #raggedyann #theater #movienight #scared #academyaward2018 #bestpicture @annabellemovie @blumhouse @ponysmasher

