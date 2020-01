Le dobla la edad sin embargo Demi Moore y su hija parecen gemelas

On this first Monday I am not on the #DWTS stage dancing for all of you I am filled with so much gratitude and love for the amazing experience I had and what joy I got every week from dancing for all of you #teamvalenrue fans. Thank you again for helping me and @iamvalc share this moment. We couldn't have done it without you

A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on May 25, 2015 at 7:29pm PDT