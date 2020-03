(Video) ¡Enternecedor! Perrita corrió kilómetros tras camioneta que se llevó sus cachorros

View this post on Instagram

#repost @thedodo – The story of a mother’s love and courage! White (Hinsoona) and her puppies’ incredible story has been featured on The Dodo! 🥳 The rescuers (@karlee1018, @js_bk) spent over two weeks trying to catch Hinsoona, who was completely feral at the time, and had no success until luring her to safety using her puppies. We are blown away by Hinsoona’s true love and care for her puppies ❤️ Thank you to The Dodo for taking the time to make this a feature on their platforms! Hinsoona’s puppies have been adopted and she is patiently waiting to find her perfect forever home in NYC! 🙏🏽 Hinsoona is a Jindo mix that is 2 years old and weighs about 35 pounds. She is intelligent, brave, sweet, and sensitive. She gets along with every dog and truly feels a connection with them. We have been rehabilitating her for the past several weeks and it has been an amazing experience to watch Hinsoona blossom 🥰She has grown from a being a feral dog to a companion that wants treats, attention, and affection! We can envision her with a patient family that will be committed to continue her required rehabilitation training and will cherish her companionship forever. Could this be you? 💕Apply to adopt Hinsoona! You can meet Hinsoona at our adoption event this weekend: Sunday, February 16 Petco 860 Broadway Manhattan, NY 10003 12 – 4pm Note: Swipe to our last photo for our updated Adoption Procedures, which also includes the adoption radius! #jindo #neuter #spay #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #adoptmenyc #nyc #banthedogmeattrade #bandogmeat #korea #newyork #adoptme #adoptmeplease #puppy #koreank9rescue #kk9r #rescuenyc #rescueismyfavoritebreed #brooklyn #everydogdeserveslove #showlovekorea