Barcelona vs. Levante: los blaugranas, a recomponer el camino en La Liga
Timonazo en las toldas culés. La salida de Ernesto Valverde y llegada de Quique Setién dio un giro de 180 grados al club. El estilo de juego y planteamientos han cambiado. Sin embargo, no ha cumplido con las expectativas. De hecho, por el contrario, las críticas no han faltado. (Encuentre más abajo el link para Ver EN VIVO Barcelona VS Levante ONLINE GRATIS AHORA STREAMING La Liga 2019/20)
La posesión regresó para ser la filosofía del equipo, pero no ha dado resultados ni en la cancha ni en los marcadores. Barcelona sufrió en la victoria 1-2 sobre UD Ibiza por Copa del Rey y perdió 2-0 ante Valencia por La Liga. Razón por la que, en esta oportunidad, deberá convencer.
El triunfo del Real Madrid metió presión. Los merengues se impusieron 1-0 sobre Atlético de Madrid y obligan a los blaugranas a ganar o ganar. Y es que, en caso de no hacerlo, cederán mucho terreno, poniendo en riesgo la pelea por el título y hasta la consecución del mismo.
Los hombres de Setién llegan con presión al Camp Nou. Allí, tendrán que gustar y, en lo posible, golear. Eso sí, para ello, también dependerá del nivel de Lionel Messi, que en más de una ocasión le ha salvado los papeles al director técnico.
Ver EN VIVO Barcelona VS Levante ONLINE GRATIS AHORA STREAMING La Liga 2019/20
Día: 2 de febrero
Hora: 3:00 p.m.
Canales: Directv Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
