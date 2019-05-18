Manchester City vs. Watford: habrá campeón en Wembley

Por Román Gómez

Dos entrenadores españoles, Pep Guardiola y su Manchester City, y Javi Gracia y su Watford, se enfrentan por el último título inglés de la temporada en juego. la Copa FA dará la posibilidad de escribir historia en capítulos diferentes.

Los Citizens nunca han levantado este trofeo a los mandos de Guardiola. Sin embargo, esta vez están a punto de abrochar un triplete de leyenda.

Nunca un equipo inglés ha ganado el triplete doméstico. Es decir, Premier League, Copa de la Liga y FA Cup. El ejemplo más reciente es el del Manchester United de la temporada 1998-1999, que ganó la Premier, la FA Cup y la Liga de Campeones. No obstante, no pudo completar la hazaña inglesa.

Después de levantar la Premier con un punto de ventaja sobre el Liverpool y de triunfar en la Copa de la Liga ante el Chelsea en los penaltis, el City retornará a Wembley para reclamar el cuarto entorchado de la campaña. Los de Guardiola iniciaron el año venciendo en la Community Shield.

A su favor juega el hecho de que llegan en una racha de catorce triunfos consecutivos en Premier. Además han vencido en los últimos diez partidos contra el Watford, incluyendo los dos jugados esta temporada. 3-1 en el Etihad Stadium y 1-2 en Vicarage Road.

Los de Guardiola cuentan con la duda de Fernandinho, quien ha estado fuera del equipo por una lesión de rodilla desde finales de abril, y Kevin de Bruyne, que volvió a disponer de minutos contra el Brighton después de superar unos problemas en los isquiotibiales.

Ver Gratis Manchester City vs Watford Final FA Cup EN VIVO ONLINE

Día: 18 de mayo

Hora: 11:00am

Canal: ESPN (Haga clic acá para ver el canal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido online)

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo