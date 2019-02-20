Ante Manchester City, ¿Schalke 04 iniciará su camino a romper la maldición de octavos?

Alemanes e ingleses dan inicio a esta importante serie que puede estar llena de muchas sorpresas

Por Publimetro Colombia

Cero y van tres para los teutones. En sus últimas tres participaciones en Champions fueron eliminados en octavos. Por eso, apelando a sus recientes experiencias, pelearán hasta el final para avanzar a la siguiente ronda. Para ello, deberán aprovechar su localía y extender el invicto de nueve juegos sin caer en su patio en campeonatos europeos. (El link para Ver Gratis Schalke 04 VS Manchester City Champions League EN VIVO ONLINE lo encuentra más abajo)

Pocas veces la fantasía supera la realidad y el presente indica que Manchester City no era el rival propicio para poner punto final a tal racha negativa. Y es que, por nómina y calidad, los de Guardiola van un paso adelante. Sin embargo, en el fútbol nada está escrito y las sorpresas siempre existirán. Razón por la cual, no bajar la guardia será crucial.

Ver Gratis Schalke 04 VS Manchester City Champions League EN VIVO ONLINE

Día: 20 de febrero

Hora: 3:00pm

Canal: FOX Sports (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)

Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)

