Santa Fe vs. Tolima: ambos están obligados a ganar
Dos equipos acostumbrados a ser protagonistas en los últimos años. Independiente Santa Fe y Deportes Tolima han hecho de su enfrentamiento un duelo clásico. Esta vez, en El Campín, se verán las caras tras los cuartos de final del último campeonato.
Las realidades son muy parecidas, pero los ánimos no. Los cardenales no ganaron en sus tres presentaciones por liga, por lo que el semblante está caldeado.
Por un lado, los hinchas no tienen demasiada paciencia para con Guillermo Sanguinetti. Además, rumores sobre posibles actos de indisciplina de Johan Arango están rondando.
Mientras tanto, Deportes Tolima parece haber dejado atrás la derrota en la Superliga. En la última fecha superó a Rionegro Águilas para ganar tranquilidad.
Ver Gratis Santa Fe vs Tolima Liga Águila EN VIVO
Día: 9 de febrero
Hora: 6:00pm
Canal: Deportes RCN (Haga clic acá para ver la señal online)
Link: (Haga clic acá para seguir el partido en directo)
