¿Cambió de credo? Pastora cristiana se convirtió en ‘stripper’

La protagonista de esta historia se llama Nikole Mitchell, quien decidió encaminarse por una vida religiosa, tanto así que en 2016 se convirtió en pastora en una iglesia en Minnesota, Estados Unidos.
Sin embargo, más adelante Nikole iba a pasar "una prueba", pues ese mismo año (2016) decidió asistir a un evento de la comunidad LGTBIQ+, allí se dio cuenta de que era bisexual.
Al descubrir que su orientación sexual y su vida religiosa no encajaban en el mismo templo, decidió dejar a un lado los micrófonos y los sermones, por las fotos y vídeos: se volvió 'stripper' en la plataforma OnlyFans. Este se convirtió en el sitio para publicar imágenes eróticas para sus suscriptores y fieles seguidores, quienes pagan 25 dólares al mes (96.000 pesos) para ver su contenido.
La mujer de 36 años creció en una familia conservadora de cristianos bautistas, sin embargo en su corazón emanaba el deseo de ser ‘stripper'. “Siempre quise ser ‘stripper’, pero desde joven me hicieron creer que mis deseos y cuerpo eran pecaminosos y malos”, dijo la estadounidense al ‘New York Post’.
En el 2011 Nikole asisitió a una iglesia donde las mujeres tenían las mismas condiciones sociales que los hombres. Allí pudo visualizar que podía cumplir un papel más activo dentro de la comunidad y en el 2016 se convirtió en pastora.
Ese año pintaba bien para Nikole Mitchell, pues ya tenía una excelente posición dentro de la iglesia. Sin embargo, luego de haber asistido a una obra de teatro se dio cuenta de que se identificaba como bisexual y toda su vida dio un giro de 180 grados.
"Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas LGBTIQ+", debido a eso renunció a su pastorado en el 2017.
Ahora, además de ser 'stripper'; tras haber creado su cuenta de OnlyFans en el 2019, se convirtió en 'coach' de vida y ofrece diferentes cursos sobre sexualidad, éxito económico y autoestima en su página web.
“Cada persona tiene derecho a expresarse de la manera que le parezca bien, mi sexualidad es increíblemente sanadora y sagrada. Y cuando le doy este regalo a la gente, se bendicen", concluyó.
